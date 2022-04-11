A recent piece of news that took us by surprise had to do with Elon Musk Y Twitter. The billionaire became the majority shareholder of this social network by buying 9.2% of it. Immediately afterwards he began to conduct surveys on the possible adding a button to edit.

With such a sizeable action many would expect Elon Musk join the board of directors of Twitter. In fact that seemed like the plan, because even the current CEO of the company, Parag Agrawal welcomed her. However, the president of Tesla he refused to be on the board of directors for a strange reason.

What is Elon Musk hiding?

According to Parag Agrawal himself, Elon Musk decided not to enter the board of directors of Twitter. Although they had different discussions about it, the businessman chose not to do it. His reason seems to be related to a background check, which is a common practice for every new member.

In accordance with Agrawalthe date of April 9 was already established as the day on which Elon Musk would officially join. He stressed that all members must act in the best interest of the company and its shareholders. Perhaps there is something in the entrepreneur’s past that might not be good for Twitter.

Agrawal He added that he considers that the decision to Elon Musk for not joining was the best. He also reported that the fact of not being on the board of directors does not keep him from making decisions. Being the majority shareholder, Twitter will always be willing to listen to you and take your proposals into account.

To end the statement, the CEO indicated that the future of Twitter It is in your own hands and no one else’s. Even if there are distractions in the future, they will stay focused on accomplishing their goals and priorities. It seems that the situation Elon Musk Y Twitter still has things to tell. What dark secrets do you think the founder of SpaceX? Will he be lex luthor of real life? Tell us in the comments.

For more about technology, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]