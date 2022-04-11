The wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness grows out of all proportion and the most avid fans can’t wait to enter the hall and enjoy the new film Marvel. To deceive this anxious wait, i Marvel Studios have published one new clip from Doctor Strange 2in which the main actors talk about the film and their role.

Through your account Twitter official and the site of FandangoMarvel Studios have released a new clip taken directly from Doctor Strange 2. In the small trailer, the protagonists accompany the images by telling about their experience inside Doctor Strange and their emotions.

Benedict Cumberbatchwhich interprets the Dr. Stephen Strangand, he stated that it was “really exciting»Participate in this film and which represents«the most amazing new Marvel stage“. In fact, in Doctor Strange 2 we will explore different versions of the known world evAlternate versions of the heroes will be shown.

Elizabeth Olsenwho will take on the role of Wanda Maximoffdeclared herself enthusiastic about “jumping into other universes, and unlocking the Multiverse will create a sort of Pandora’s Box“. This shows that even for the protagonists this film represents a great step forward for the story.

Together with the two protagonists of Doctor Srange in the Multiverse of Madness, he also takes the floor in the clip Benedict Wongwho stated that diving into numerous universes will be amazingboth for the characters and for the audience.

Unlock the Multiverse. 🗝 Watch the brand new featurette for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/SJijOyGxXd pic.twitter.com/kOp8v6vnod – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 11, 2022

To complete the list of stars there is also the director Sam Raimiwho confirmed that telling this complex story took a tremendous effort. In that regard, the new film was a great opportunity to stage two such powerful superheroes and two top-notch actors like Cumberbatch and Olsen, with Raimi enthusiastic about the result. The director then concluded, confirming that the film will detach itself from the expectations of the fans and for this reason it will surprise them.

We remind you that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in Italian cinemas on May 4, 2022.