The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, alleged that there is a “political persecution” behind the complaint of harassment of a stewardess hired by SpaceX and who worked on his private plane in 2016. ‘Business Insider’ revealed this Friday that the accusation did not he prospered after a settlement in which the company paid him $250,000 in exchange for his silence. The source of the portal is a friend of the affected.

Tycoon Elon Musk quickly reacted to the accusations on his Twitter account – a social network he is in the process of acquiring – and alleged that the person who gave his testimony to ‘Business Insider’ is “an extreme left activist from Los Angeles ” and that “the only objective (of those who support the complaint) is to interfere in the purchase of Twitter.”

No, it was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022



In response to a supportive user, Musk added: “In my 30-year career, including the entire #MeToo era, there is nothing to report, but as soon as I say I intend to restore free speech in Twitter and voting Republican, suddenly there is.”

According to the ‘Business Insider’ article, Elon Musk had hired a private jet for a trip to London in 2016 and requested a massage as part of the services available to senior executives.

In the middle of the massage, according to the publication, he showed his erect penis to the masseuse – who had initially been hired as a stewardess – and touched her thighs, telling her that if she agreed to his wishes she could “buy him a horse”, but she refused. denied.

The stewardess, whose name was not revealed by ‘Business Insider’, was eventually fired in retaliation for not agreeing to Musk’s wishes, for which she hired a lawyer.

In 2018, the company SpaceX offered him a payment of 250,000 dollars not to take the case to court and never referred to him again, always according to the article.

SpaceX, a company “riddled with sexism”

SpaceX has previously faced accusations of workers sexually harassing women. A former company engineer, who started out as an intern, wrote a text online last year, describing the repeated sexual advances and other harassment she experienced. She said the firm was “so riddled with sexism, the only remedy is for the women to leave.”

After the allegations surfaced publicly in December, SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell sent an email to employees stressing the importance of “timely reporting” harassment and discrimination and said the company will rigorously investigate, according to reports at the time by The New York Times and other media outlets.

The South African Elon Musk has been involved in a spiral of controversy for several weeks, when he made a first offer for the purchase of Twitter.

On Thursday he entered another controversy when the selective Standard & Poor’s 500 index removed his electric car company Tesla from a list of companies that respect certain social and environmental commitments, accusing it of racial discrimination and poor working conditions in one of its plants.

Musk, who is in Brazil on Friday to meet President Jair Bolsonaro, offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion but said the deal cannot go ahead until the company provides information on how many accounts on the platform are spam or bots. .

With AP and EFE