On a weekday morning earlier this month, several hundred football fans gathered at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium. They came for the unveiling of a statue of Sergio Aguero, who waves his shirt above his head in ecstasy. The man-sized sculpture refers to a moment exactly ten years ago, when the Argentine striker gave City the England championship on the last day of play with a goal deep into stoppage time. It was the first national title since 1968. “That moment changed everything for me and for the club,” said Aguero after the unveiling of his statue.

In reality, the event that changed everything happened four years earlier, with the takeover by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi. The sheikh, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and brother of the Emir of Abu Dhabi, has since invested at least 1.5 billion euros in the club.

City now dominate English football, with five Premier League titles and two FA Cups. This Sunday, the club can once again become champion on the last day of play. In a home game against Aston Villa, coach Pep Guardiola’s team defends a point lead over Liverpool.

Less well known is that the takeover of Manchester City has also had significant consequences for the former industrial city and its more than half a million inhabitants. Thanks to close ties with the city council, Sheikh Mansour, who has only been seen once at a City game, has become one of the city’s main investors in recent years. Proponents say his involvement with Manchester is as much of a success story as the football club’s renaissance. Others believe that the city has surrendered to the commercial agenda of an autocratic regime with a dubious human rights record. And that Manchester got a bad deal too.

Sports investments from controversial regimes are often labeled as ‘sportswashing’ – attempts to divert attention from human rights violations and oppression in a country. Image also plays a role in this case, thinks Simon Chadwick, but according to the British sports economist, the takeover of Manchester City by Sheikh Mansour was highly commercially driven from the start.

“Abu Dhabi relies heavily on oil and gas revenues,” said Chadwick. “In addition, the regime is vulnerable to invasions from neighboring countries, uprisings and terrorist attacks. That is why the royal family is constantly looking for safe, foreign investment opportunities that will pay off in the long run.”

Mansour’s commercial agenda is reflected in the club’s strategy. This is aimed, among other things, at the player trade and popularization of the City brand through the acquisition of small clubs, such as Melbourne City, New York City FC and Mumbai City FC. While City’s squad is one of the most expensive in the world and the club regularly suffers heavy losses, the City Football Group’s value is now estimated at around EUR 3.5 billion, more than ten times what Mansour was in 2008. paid for the takeover of Manchester City.

Just as importantly, City has given the sheikh access to local politicians and real estate investments. Already at the takeover, the municipality and Mansour made agreements about the development of the neglected site around the stadium. But for a better idea of ​​the extent of Mansour’s interests in Manchester, you’ll have to be a few miles away. In Ancoats and New Islington, neighborhoods built against the northeast edge of downtown.

Once the domain of the cotton industry and machine building, the area fell into serious disrepair after the factories closed in the 1980s. The driving force behind the redevelopment of Ancoats and New Islington in recent years has been property developer Manchester Life. This company, set up in 2014, is half owned by the municipality. The other half is owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group, Mansour’s investment vehicle that also holds shares in Manchester City. The joint venture is currently estimated to be worth around EUR 400 million.

To this end, old factory buildings have been refurbished or demolished and cheap workers’ houses have been replaced by large, often dark-colored apartment complexes that most resemble business hotels. Today, with its bars and eateries – the city’s only Michelin-starred restaurant – Ancoats is one of Manchester’s hippest neighbourhoods. However, not everyone is enthusiastic.

“Manchester Life apartments are all in the higher end, while the city has a dire shortage of affordable housing,” said Richard Goulding during a tour of the neighbourhood. Goulding is affiliated with the Urban Institute of the University of Sheffield and has been researching the joint venture for years. He finds it incomprehensible that the city council does not hold its own project developer to the municipal objective that at least one in five new-build homes must be ‘affordable’.

In addition, Goulding and others suspect that sheikh Mansour in particular benefits from the real estate deal with the municipality, which contributed the land for the construction projects. Rental income flows to the Abu Dhabi United Group. According to the municipality, there is a profit-sharing agreement, but its contents are secret, as are details about the finances of the joint venture. “There is a complete lack of transparency about the agreements,” says Goulding. “But it is about public money and public land. Citizens have a right to know what is happening with it.”

Then there is the discomfort about the regime’s human rights record in the Emirates, where homosexuality is punishable, there is no freedom of expression and dissidents such as the well-known human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor have been detained. How uncomfortable that can be was shown in 2019 around the commemoration of the Peterloo Massacre, a nineteenth-century protest for political freedoms that was brutally crushed. The Times revealed that the city council had had the script of a play modified so that critical references to its friendship with the Abu Dhabi regime were removed.

Sir Richard Leese has no recollection of that, he says in his office in the center of town. As leader of the local Labor party, he was the most important politician in Manchester for more than a quarter of a century until his resignation last year. Leese, a fan of Manchester City, was heavily involved in forming the real estate alliance with the Abu Dhabi United Group. He finds criticism of the deal showing a lack of realism.

“The market was extremely difficult at the time due to the credit crisis,” says Leese. He points out that the construction of affordable housing requires a lot of subsidy, money that simply wasn’t there. Leese: “Residential construction came to a complete standstill. If it weren’t for the Abu Dhabi United Group, nothing would have happened in Manchester at all.”

According to Leese, Sheikh Mansour’s contribution to the development of the city and the local community has been “enormous”. And the human rights issue? “I don’t think the UK is in a position to lecture others about human rights,” said the former Labor leader.

Ian Morris is also happy that Sheikh Mansour has come to Manchester, he says in a nearby pub. Morris, in his mid-twenties, is a passionate City fan. He is pleased with his club’s current super status and believes the city has benefited from Abu Dhabi’s oil millions. Although he also has reservations about the sheikh’s motives. Morris: “But that never changes my love for City. I grew up with the club. And what can I do about it?”

