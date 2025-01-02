Romania It is one of the countries that in recent years has experienced a significant transformation and that increasingly attracts more Spaniards who want to try a new life outside of Spain. The cost of living is lower and there are more and more job opportunities, especially in sectors such as technology, engineering, research and development.

Surely for the best quality of life, Andres Ogando He moved there a few years ago. This Valencian content creator was living for a time in a Romanian town and some of his videos in his TikTok (@andresogando) of that time, in which they told of cultural clashes and curiosities of their daily lives, triumphed.

Among those they liked the most were the contents in which it explained «how to live in Romania». “I have been living between Spain and Romania for a couple of years,” he began a video, from the end of 2022, with which he managed to get around 700,000 views and which is still being commented on to this day.

«One of the beliefs….»

«One of the beliefs “What we have from the outside is that Romania is a dangerous country,” he highlights in the publication, thus bringing to the fore one of the most typical stereotypes of this country. “It’s not like that at all: here we literally live with the doors of our house open,” says Andrés, who demonstrates this with a surprising anecdote.









And, according to what he says, “the worst thing that happened to me” with this question is that once “the neighbor came into my room while I was sleeping to ask me to fix his TV.” Andrés remembers that he was in his underwear and that he could only shout out that he should go home, although the neighbor only responded, calmly, that he would wait for him at home.

Furthermore, Andrés highlights that since he has lived there he has noticed a price increase notable in the food and exemplifies it with the price of chicken since if he paid 2.44 euros per kilo it was now 6.70 euros, “proportionately more expensive than in Spain since salaries here are low.”

Finally, the ‘tiktoker’ highlights the markets that all towns do on Sundays “where people sell products from their homes and from 7 in the morning they are making barbecue and drinking beer on the street.” “If you don’t drink, you’re a strange guy to them, but you won’t see people smoking weed or taking drugs,” he commented, surprised.

The video generated a lot of interest, and almost a thousand comments. Thus, some have commented on the issue of drugs and have explained that this is because “they hide very well so that they do not get fined.” «Finally someone is realizing things», added another user who regretted that historically it has been ensured that Romanians steal. Several Internet users have highlighted the beauty of the country and its good, “hard-working and loving” people.