The era of Rhea begins

Yamaha lost Toprak Razgatlioglu – who embraced the BMW project – and replaced the Turkish world champion in 2021 as best he could not have done, that is, with the record holder of Superbike titles, Jonathan Rea.

The Northern Irishman, winner of six world titles from 2015 to 2020 riding the Kawasaki Ninja, he accepted Yamaha's offer to try with the R1 to question the hegemony of Alvaro Bautista and Ducati.

After the two days of winter testing held in Jerez where the R1s of Rea and Andrea Locatelli ran again in the 'test' version today they were officially revealed the Yamahas of the Cannibal and the former MotoGP rider.

The main sponsor Pata remains and occupies the most conspicuous part of the hull, while in the lower part there is space for Prometeon – the team's title sponsor like Pata – and the new Monster brought as a gift by Jonathan Rea. The energy drink giant signed Kawasaki until 2023, but 'followed' the Cannibal to Yamaha. All the Superbike teams and riders will now be busy in Portimao tomorrow and Tuesday in the second two days of testing scheduled from 11:00 to 18:00 Italian time.