Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has changed his name on the social network ‘Kekius Maximus’ unleashing all kinds of speculation about the reasons that led him to make this decision. His new nickname is a mix of a far-right symbol, a memecoin and the main character of the movie ‘Gladiator’.

The tycoon has not given any explanation regarding the name or the new profile image in which he is shown. character ‘Pepe the frog’, a meme that has been used by far-right groups, wearing Roman military clothing and holding what appears to be a video game console.

However, the measure has had repercussions in the world of cryptocurrencies, causing the value of a memecoin (a digital currency inspired by Internet memes) that shares the same name to skyrocket. At the moment, it is unclear whether Musk has any such crypto assets in his possession.

At the same time, the name “Kekius” appears to be a Latinization of “kek”, a word that refers to a ‘loud’ laugh popularized among video game players that is also often associated with the alt-right. “Kek” is also the name of the ancient Egyptian god of darknesswhich is sometimes represented with the head of a frog.









Likewise, on social networks, users have related the nickname ‘Maximus’ named after Russell Crowe’s character in the movie ‘Gladiator’, Maximus Decimus Meridius.