The safety of the weapon and the quick intervention of his partner prevented a national police officer from being shot to death on December 30 at the Gran Vía Metro station, on line 1 in Madrid. As ABC has learned, the event occurred when two officials from the Mobile Brigade, which is precisely dedicated to patrolling the suburban transportation, among other things, were going to arrest two criminals suspected of committing robberies in that area.

In the middle of the action, one of the suspects disarmed a police officer and tried to shoot him, pulling the trigger repeatedly. Fortunately, the gun safety prevented the tragedy. Thanks to the efficient work of the other agent, they managed to subdue the aggressor and recover the gun.

The intervention began at the Arte station on line 1, where the agents, who were patrolling in plain clothes, identified two men in a vigilant attitude, apparent pickpockets from one of the many clans that roam the most tourist areas of the capital. After discreetly following them for several seasons, they observed several failed theft attempts. Finally, at the Gran Vía station, they decided to intercept them when they noticed even more suspicious behavior.

During the identification in a distributor aisle, one of the suspects threw an allegedly stolen credit card, while the other increased his aggression toward the agents. In a moment of chaos, one of the suspects fled, forcing an officer to pursue him unsuccessfully. Upon returning, he found his partner struggling on the ground with the second suspect, who had managed to get hold of his service weapon.









The detainee took aim and pulled the trigger, but the safety of the weapon and the bravery of the agent prevented a fatal outcome. After an extreme struggle, the police managed to disarm him, subdue him and secure the scene. During the subsequent search, stolen mobile phones and credit cards were recovered. Both agents had to be treated by medical personnel due to the injuries suffered.

Let us remember that today marks 10 years since the murder of another Mobile Brigade agent in the Embajadores Metro, in Madrid. On that occasion, the police officer was pushed onto the tracks by a criminal while a convoy was passing, an event that deeply marked the unit and the entire National Police.

The quick and courageous action of the agents in Gran Vía highlights the crucial work they perform daily in protecting citizens, even at the cost of their own physical integrity, despite the fact that the National Police still continues without being recognized as a Risk Profession by part of the Government, says the Unified Police Union (SUP).