García Pimienta surprised in the previous Real Sociedad – Sevilla starting from starting Chedira Ejke instead of Rubén Vargas. The Swiss has been noticing Hip discomfort During the sessions prior to the duel against the Donostiarras and García Pimienta he has preferred to reserve it. In this way, the Nigerian end He has returned to ownership after more than four months and has not been able to do it in the best way, since he has given the team the team in one of the stadiums that historically worse is given to Sevilla.

The second half had just started when the Nigerian took advantage of a pass from Saúl Ñíguez and defined perfectly with his right foot. With this Go, the Nigerian advanced his team and the so much served as an oxygen ball for his team, which he was looking for until the end to expand the distance on the scoreboard.

A prize for Ejke, who was not holding in Sevilla since the past October 20date on which he was injured during the duel against Barcelona in Montjuic. His “high -grade injury” in the hamstrings of the left thigh left him three months away from the playing land and stopped his growth in the team.

Next to LukebakioEjke was one of the most differential players in Sevilla during the first third of the season, but its long -term decline and the arrival of Rubén Vargas in January have subtracted prominence. The Nigerian He received the high sports in mid -January And he returned to the playing grounds against Girona. Since then, he had added something more than 100 minutes of play in the six games that have been played until Sunday.









While it is true that he has not returned with the same spark, he is missing that he accumulates more minutes of play to recover sensations. Something that has demonstrated this Sunday in Anoeta starting as a starter, although he has not offered his best dribbles, the Nigerian has taken advantage of the almost 70 minutes which has completed on the grass this Sunday.

After the game, Ejke showed his happiness for what was achieved: «It is important to score above all to give victory to the team. It is not easy to win in stadiums like this and it is always important to be together and united. I am very happy to convey and give joy to people ».