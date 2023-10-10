Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Group 5 announced two totally free concerts within the framework of the tribute called ‘Elmer Lives 2023’. Cumbia fans will be able to enjoy twice the presentation of the ‘Golden Group’ in commemoration of the patriarch of the Yaipen. In the previous days there was a lot of expectation for this statement, so much so that the members made a live broadcast.

Where and when will the concerts for ‘Elmer Vive 2023 be?

The successors of the ‘Pharaón de la Cumbia’ informed all followers that both presentations will be in the city of Monsefú, a few minutes from Chiclayo. The chosen place is called La Estancia and will host the free-admission concerts during the days Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 5th.

The family’s decision to do it this way was based on the need to provide comfort to the attendees, as well as the opportunity for a greater number of people to come and witness and enjoy the exponents of northern cumbia.

“There will be two dates so that everyone can enjoy. Last year the doors were closed. The capacity had reached its limit and this time we hope that the entire public can enjoy this great show,” said Christian, very excited.