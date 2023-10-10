The elections in Bavaria and Hesse were a disaster for the coalition government of Olaf Scholz. The magazine wrote about this on October 9 Focus.

It is noted that the ruling coalition parties in Berlin – the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) – lost. The article points out that this was not a defeat, but a disaster.

According to Focus, Germans are unhappy with the difference between the government’s words and real deeds.

“Olaf Scholz may think he is a good head of government, but he is not. And the louder he says how good he is, the more doubts the population has. This is so: it was not the people who did not understand the chancellor, but the chancellor who did not understand the people,” the article says.

Moreover, if Scholz believes what he says about himself, then he is “the greatest illusionist” who has ever sat in the office of the Federal Chancellor.

The authors of the article believe that if the current government coalition wants to continue its activities, it needs a reset. In this case, you should start with a “ruthless” inventory, after which there will be a “restart” without any taboos.

Earlier in the day, Scholz’s SPD collapsed in the Hesse elections, finishing third behind the leader, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), and the second-largest Alternative for Germany (AfD).

On October 3, journalist Wolfram Weimer, in an article for the N-TV resource, expressed the opinion that Scholz and the SPD would face a “historic fiasco” in the elections to the Landtags (land parliaments) in Bavaria and Hesse, which will be held on October 8. He argued that for Scholz, Sunday evening was likely to be the worst moment of his chancellorship.

On September 23, the Bild newspaper reported that the number of German residents supporting the ruling coalition in Germany had reached a record low, amounting to 37%. This, as the newspaper clarified, is 15% less than in the 2021 elections.

Prior to this, on September 6, co-chairman of the opposition AfD party Tino Chrupalla accused Scholz of “deindustrializing” the country. The politician said government measures to achieve climate neutrality are forcing almost a third of energy-intensive industries to leave the country.