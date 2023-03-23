A woman who had denounced being raped, abused and forced to work as a prostitute in Asia, was sentenced to eight years in prison for faking a story that almost led three men accused of those crimes to suicide. The complaints generated an unprecedented wave of violence in Barrow, United Kingdom, his hometown that continues to reverberate among its citizens to this day.

(Keep reading: Russia Warns If President Putin Is Captured: ‘Declaration Of War’).

It all started in 2020, when 22-year-old Ellie Williams went public with her story via Facebook. There, she mentioned that she had been beaten and taken as trafficking in women to South Asia by men of Muslim origin, which generated strong xenophobic divisions against residents of this population in British territory.

However, his testimony did not sink in at all with the authorities, who did not fully believe his story, for which a rigorous investigation was initiated that would uncover his web of lies. However, these last three years the defendants were victims of psychological abuse from a society that brought them to the brink of a fatal outcome.

The causations



Mohamed Ramzan, a resident of Barrow, was one of the citizens accused by Williams of committing the crimes. His life and that of his family was totally threatened by far-right sympathizers who were constantly looking for him to take his life.

See also Portraits of the disappeared and the National Guard in the temples: the Church of Mexico insists on a change in the security strategy My business stopped, no one was going to shop at an ice cream van owned by a man listed as a pedophile

His business went bankrupt and his image was affected by the events, reaching the point of being discriminated against by his own friends.

“My business stopped, no one was going to shop at an ice cream van owned by a man listed as a pedophile. The last four years have felt like a war. I am now £187,000 in debt. I think I have PTSD, it has broken me emotionally. I am always crying. I wasn’t like that before,” Ramzan told ‘The Mirror’.

“At one point I would have said that I hate her. But I can see that she’s just a pawn in all of this. There was a grooming gang, but they weren’t Asian men: the far right was grooming her. I hope she gets help in jail. As a father, I think he deserves a chance.” added.

For his part, Jordan Trengove and Oliver Gardner they also suffered constant stalking from the community. According to Williams’ testimony, she said the former sexually assaulted her when she went to her house after partying and the latter that she was a “rapist” whothat he had tried to “traffic” her by selling her to two Asians, something that was not.

(Related Articles: Ukraine Receives First Four Fighter Jets Since War Started.)

Mohammed Ramzan, Jordan Trengove & Many others were falsely accused of Rape by Eleanor Williams.

–

3 men tried taking their lives and all of them suffered abuse daily.

–

This also led to acts of violence towards the Asian community.

–

She’s been sentenced to 8 and a half years. pic.twitter.com/bIBdAPTRbB — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) March 14, 2023

Williams is exposed



Although the event caused a great uproar on social networks and in the streets of the United Kingdom against Muslim communities, investigators had serious doubts about the testimony given by Williams, for the wounds that he showed in the post they seemed to be self-inflicted.

Ellie Williams will spend eight years in prison See also Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan after a visit that crossed Beijing's 'red line' Photo: Cumbria Police Department, UK.

In the images you can see the alleged victim with the swollen and bruised right eye, a fractured finger and cuts multiple on the face, the legs and abdomen, wounds that, according to the investigators, would have been made with a hammer.

However, Judge Robert Altham of Preston Crown Court said it was “a complete fiction that brought together the real cases” of men of South Asian origin exploiting teenagers in human trafficking, setting them up with gifts, drugs and alcohol, before abusing them.

“I’m sure she chose to lie about Asian men because she was modeling her lies. about other cases of national prominence”, (…) “She considered the chances that they would believe her greater if she based them on cases that were already public knowledge,” the lawyer told local media.

(Also: The Europe that looks at Latin America / column by José Manuel Albares).

The researchers discovered that Ramzan, one of the alleged abusers, was never at the scene of the events narrated by Williams. The woman stated that the businessman had prepared her since she was 12 years old to send her to South Asia, as well as having taken her to Amsterdam, where they allegedly forced her to have sex for money to sell her at auction.

However, the police discovered that when the woman was in the Netherlands, Ramzan’s bank card was used at his home in Barrow. Her claims that he took her to Blackpool, threatened to kill her and where several men brutally raped her came crashing down when “the video showed that she was there alone and had watched YouTube in his hotel room,” Altham said.

Finally, the court found the suspects not guilty and sent Williams to prison for “perverting justice” and causing the worst civil unrest in decades in his hometown of Barrow, UK.

More news

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME