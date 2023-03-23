The irrigators of the Transfer have shown their disappointment and disagreement with the appeal that the Valencian Community has presented in the Supreme Court against the Tagus Plan, since they consider that Ximo Puig accepts a cut in the transfers to Segura, which they do not intend to tolerate . Lucas Jiménez, president of the Irrigation Union (Scrats) criticizes that the Consell has not consulted them and points out that they do not like this resource. In parallel, the Murcian Government has given the green light this morning to the filing of its appeal in the Supreme Court, which it will ask to stop the rise in flows in a precautionary manner.

Lucas Jiménez indicated that the Government of López Miras has consulted them to file their challenge in the high court. The leader of the irrigators estimates that the socialist government of Ximo Puig has made a soft approach in his appeal, accepting an increase in the ecological flow of the Tagus from 6 to 7 cubic meters per second, which is already in force.

The precautionary measure so that this flow does not continue to increase is proposed from the years 2026 and 2027, when the level is expected to rise to 8 and 8.6 cubic meters.

“We will not accept anything that deviates from our technical reports. The increase in the ecological flow is unnecessary, and everything that is increased is political liters, ”stresses Jiménez, who considers that Ximo Puig has tried to temporize and show condescending to the Government of Pedro Sánchez in this matter.

The Minister of the Presidency and spokesman for the regional government, Marcos Ortuño, has indicated that the PSOE of the Valencian Community “has put its party interests first.” «Ximo Puig’s resource is a paripé; he is a resource to look good. The irrigators consider him disappointing because he accepts a cut from the transfer ». He indicated that the Murcian Government has relied on the irrigators and a technical team to articulate their appeal, which is in the same vein as those of the Andalusian Government and the Alicante Provincial Council.

In the press conference after the Governing Council, Marcos Ortuño has indicated that the Executive of López Miras will request precautionary measures to stop the rise in flows in the Tagus while the appeal is resolved. The regional government has given its approval to the filing of the appeal “against the unjustified cut to the Tajo-Segura transfer imposed by the central government, which could exceed 100 hm3 per year, almost half of its current contribution to the Segura basin, causing a serious and irreversible economic, social and environmental impact in the Region”.

Specifically, the contentious-administrative appeal defends the interests of the Region of Murcia against the effects of the Royal Decree of January 24, which approves the revision of the hydrological plans of various river basin districts, including those of the Tagus and the Segura. , which are “incongruous and incompatible”.

The resource underlines the lack of technical rigor and the lack of scientific support to support the increase in the minimum circulating flow in the Tagus River to guarantee its good ecological status.

The Murcian government rejects this modification “because it is based on insufficient reports and little reasoning to support it and for having been taken unilaterally by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, modifying the previous agreement reached by the autonomous communities in the National Water Council».

It maintains that the Autonomous Community leads the judicial measures also adopted by the executives of Andalusia and the Valencian Community “against an arbitrary and unjustified decision of the central government that violates territorial solidarity and seriously harms all of Levante Spain and for the maintenance of the most efficient and profitable crops in Spain”.

Ortuño pointed out that the regional government “is not going to give up” and recalled that agriculture “is one of the economic pillars of the Region of Murcia, and its decline would have devastating consequences for the local economy, employment and the social fabric.” The appeal also highlights the serious environmental damage that the reduction in contributions from the Transfer will entail, which will intensify the desertification process, “with irreversible repercussions on biodiversity and environmental sustainability in the Region of Murcia.”

Regarding the position of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, the counselor showed his “respect” for the decision taken, “but I must remember that water is a matter of State.” He blamed the government of Pedro Sánchez for “confronting one autonomous community with another” with its water policy.