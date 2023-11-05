“For me, beauty is a way of loving yourself, because it means taking time to take care of yourself,” says Elle Fanning (Conyers, Georgia, United States, 25 years old) sitting on a sofa in a suite room from the Hôtel Le Majestic in Cannes. “Even if it’s doing your makeup or your hair, that kind of beauty means that you’ve stopped for a moment to look in the mirror, to be creative with how you want to show yourself.” Image of the Fame fragrance by Rabanne, her presence illuminates: she does it during the interview (with her long blonde hair framing pink makeup) and she also did it on the previous evening, when she appeared at a small party on a terrace on the Côte d’Azur . “Hello, I’m Elle, delighted,” she introduced herself one by one, while her dress jingling. She wore a metallic creation from the brand that made her look like a fairy who had decided to design a suit of armor.

All the profiles that define her highlight her professionalism. Surely there lies the key that explains how she has become a respected actress within an industry in which she has worked since before she was aware. “The first film I made was I am Sam, I played my little sister and I was two years old. I don’t remember that. I know that one day I went to visit her on the set and they said that since we looked alike they should use me for those scenes.” Her sister is Dakota Fanning and she constantly appears in the conversation: “We talk almost every night. She is the best “. Together they founded their own production company two years ago, Lewellen Pictures, following in the footsteps of many colleagues who have decided to take the reins of the stories: “We are very good partners. We complement each other in the business part.”

He has grown up on sets – before turning 15 he had already worked with Sofia Coppola, David Fincher, Alejandro González Iñárritu and JJ Abrams – and has hooked the younger generations with the series The Great, in which she played Catherine the Great of Russia: “She has given me so much! I have grown as an actress and as a person playing such a strong and outspoken leader. With her I have learned to be myself, to increase my confidence.” The fame that she baptizes the perfume to which she puts a face is something that she knows very well. Or, to put it another way, she doesn’t know anything else: “Fame comes with responsibility, you want to use it wisely. Especially now that I’m a young woman and I know there are smaller girls looking up to me. I know she has a dark side, but I feel like my sister and I have avoided it. We have been child actresses and you hear stories, but we had a great family and good people around us, we have gone to normal school and I think it helped us avoid that face. Now we can enjoy the fun part of fame: being here, doing the red carpet, dedicating yourself to what you love… It comes with the job I chose.” Something that should not be included as standard in the star position is the pressure on the physique, which Fanning suffered twice: in Hollywood, but also with her classmates. “Unfortunately everyone feels this pressure in one way or another: in front of a camera or on social media, which are also difficult because you are comparing yourself all the time. There is a standard of beauty that you must follow and no one is immune. Luckily it improves over the years; That is to say, when you are young it can surpass you, especially in high school, but I have managed to have confidence in myself.”

Today he has enough experience to stand up, to vindicate himself and to trust his instincts. This is how he chooses his next works: “When you have to think a lot about a project, ultimately it is no. I usually stick with the first instinctive reaction I have when reading a script, one that tells me that I have to be the one to play that role, that no one else can do it.” She is very comfortable playing with fashion: “I have always loved expressing myself through clothes, since I was little. It is part of my identity, a creative extension of who I am and the role I want to play every day,” she says as she looks at the Croisette beach. Cannes is a special destination, she was a member of the jury at the prestigious festival in 2019 and here she celebrated her graduation (in a theatrical Zuhair Murad dress): “I was promoting The Neon Demon, It was my first time here, but it was also my graduation, so he came to my appointment and my mother prepared the corsage and the button holder [las flores que ellas y ellos llevan en muñeca y solapa], we took photos and had the best night. I think it was more fun than the normal graduation,” Fanning recalls with a half smile, who has spent her entire life navigating with ease between the glamor that comes with her job and her life when the lights go off, when she is simply Elle. .