With Simone Tebet sent to head the MDB, PSDB and Citizenship bloc, senator says that vice-woman would be “differential”

the senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) suggested this Tuesday (May 24, 2022) the formation of a slate with two candidates to represent the so-called 3rd way in the October presidential elections.

“I think that a female ticket today with two women would be something important for a Brazil that has low political representation of women”, said Gama to the Power 360.

According to the senator, Brazil is the 2nd country in South America with the lowest proportion of female representatives in politics, which would make the double a “differential”.

The leader of the women’s bench in the Senate said that the withdrawal of the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) in running for the Plateau was a “very big gesture” and showed that the coalition between MDB, Cidadania and PSDB seeks, in addition to the head of the ticket, a name of consensus for the vice presidency.

“Our construction of the 3rd way, there is no doubt that it is a challenge. But it’s a challenge where we have almost 5 months to go”, said Gamma.

For her, the joint project between the 3 parties needs to be clear to the Brazilian voter. “If you can get good communication to actually present what this project thinks, I have no doubt that we will get to the 2nd round and win the election.”

Doria’s departure made way for the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) to gain momentum as the name to head the 3rd way. In the last PowerDateit marked 2% of voting intentions.

In Emedebista executive meeting on this 3rd (May 24th), the president of the acronym, deputy Whale Rossi (MDB-SP), estimated that “more than 90% of the MDB and the conventional ones openly support the candidacy” of Tebeth. The meeting also sealed domestic approval for the inter-party alliance in October.

Despite the sign of this 3rd, the name of Simone Tebet is not unanimous in the MDB. The Northeast bench is against and defends the former president’s PT candidacy Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). The main exponents of this position are Senator Renan Calheiros (AL) and former senator Eunício Oliveira (EC). Neither of the 2 attended the meeting.

There is no consensus behind the toucans on support for the senator’s candidacy. As found out the Power 360the former presidents of the PSDB Aécio Neves, José Anibal and Veiga pepper they prefer to wait to confirm if there is indeed viability in Tebet’s name as a candidate for the presidency.

A meeting of the National Executive on 2 June should define the party’s orientation for the elections.