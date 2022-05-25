Terror gripped Tirana, Albania, on the eve of the first Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord. Numerous altercations between both hobbies have caused chaos in the city. The incidents have resulted, at the moment, with 60 detainees, as announced by the Tirana police in a statement. 48 of them fans of Roma and 12 of the Dutch team, according to the first information, but the figures may increase since the altercations are infinite throughout the city.

The police cannot manage to suffocate all the points of ultra violence. There is talk of 15 wounded who had to be transferred to hospitals in Tirana, according to information from ‘La Repubblica’. Two police officers were even injured in the innumerable altercations registered between both hobbies and against the security forces. The fan zones of both teams were the hotbeds of the different violent acts. One of the most seriously injured is a 45-year-old Albanian man who suffered a blow to the head with a chair. But the blows, punches and throwing of all kinds of objects: chairs, fences, stones, sticks is the order of the day. The images that travel through social networks are shocking.

The furniture of the different establishments served as a throwing weapon against the rival fan. According to the police, violent ultras of Albanian origin also joined in the various fights against hooligans from Rome and Feyenoord. Security forces even had to use tear gas to stop the violence that gripped the streets of Tirana.