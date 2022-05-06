“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” showed us alternate universes and surprising variants that expanded the MCU to unsuspected levels. As expected, it is one of the most commented premieres by fans in a long time.

Despite its success on the billboard, the result has divided fans as a consequence of the high expectations that were created weeks before the premiere. elizabeth olsenantagonist of the film, revealed to Jimmy Fallon that he has fallen victim to this pressure.

“It was great to have a premiere in front of the fans. I don’t see them… I haven’t seen her. I do look at myself, but I just decided that I can’t watch these Marvel movies at the premiere anymore, ”were her first statements.

“Every time, I look at them and think, ‘Well, this is our first failure.’ So I decided that I don’t want to go through that experience again. I’ll see her at some point,” the actress concluded.

Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Photo: Marvel Latin America Official

What did the critics say about “Doctor Strange 2”?

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a 77% approval from critics, while fans gave it up to 89%.

“‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ labors under the weight of the sprawling MCU, but Sam Raimi’s distinctive direction casts an entertaining spell,” the scholars’ consensus ruled.