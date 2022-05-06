One of the most coveted drivers of the future is certainly Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman has shown great potential in AlphaTauri, a project that has made him grow but which paradoxically risks being his cage. In fact, he has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2023, and if not even in the summer he will be called by Helmut Marko to drive Milton Keynes’s car then it means that his adventure in the Red Bull planet will have to end.

If the Monza 2020 winner really comes out of Red Bull’s plans, the most obvious step would be to land a medium-high-ranking team, such as Alpine could be. AlphaTauri has their hands tied in this sense, but team principal Franz Tost at the moment is not afraid of losing his captain and does not believe that a team change can do any good to his career: “He has experience, he is fast and he grew up in the Red Bull academy. If Gasly has a competitive car, he can fight for the win“, He told formel1.de. “However, I haven’t talked about his future with anyone yet, it’s too early. You have a contract and you have to be careful in these situations. AlphaTauri is a good team for him. We are not among the first, but we are constantly improving. All the other teams are not much better than us“.