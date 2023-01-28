Without any shadow of a doubt, Elisabetta Gregoraci he is one of the television personalities already loved and esteemed in the world of Italian television. Over the last few days, Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife has allowed herself a few days of relaxation in France. To admire the winter sea in Cap D’ail – Cote D’azur, the showgirl wore an extra luxurious jumpsuit. But how much is it? Let’s find out together!

Elisabetta Gregari is always very active on social through which they like to share moments of their profession and everyday life. The famous showgirl has a great passion for fashion and for this very reason it always shows with look super cool and extra luxurious.

However, over the past few days, to capture the attention of all her fans has been an outfit which is highly sought after by women who want to remain comfortable and feminine at the same time. It’s about a suit from comfortable gray fabric. The set features a cropped cashmere sweatshirt belonging to the fashion house Miu Miu who is much loved by Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife.

But how much will Gregoraci have spent to include this item of clothing in her wonderful wardrobe? On the brand’s official website, the price of the shirt is around 1750 euros. Without a doubt, it is one expense which not everyone can support. However, we are talking about a luxury brand which has a certain quality.

Elisabetta Gregoraci has rediscovered love with Giulio Fratini

Elisabetta Gregoraci is living a fantastic love story with Julius Fratini. According to some rumors, the two have been dating since last year. However, they have only recently come into the open. Their relation seems to be proceeding at full speed as demonstrated by the shots published by “Chi Magazine”, the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini.