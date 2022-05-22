Elisabetta Gregoraci returns to the stage of a well-known Mediaset program: here’s where and when we will see the famous showgirl on TV

Elisabetta Gregoraci returns to lead on TV after a long period of fear away from the small screen. In recent months, the showgirl has decided to devote herself completely to her family, charged and determined to return to the homes of Italians during the summer.

The latter, in fact, is ready to take back one of the most popular shows on TV and which, for years now, has marked an important stage in the summer months. His participation to Big Brother Vip in recent years it has given an extra gear to Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife in the programs signed by Mediaset.

Most of the shows, talents and programs of the winter schedule are ending. The latter will thus leave room for the classic show starring Elisabetta Gregoraci or Beat them Live.

As usual, it will be broadcast on Italia 1 for several episodes so as to mark the Italian summer again this year. It is now several seasons that Elisabetta Gregoraci takes the stage of Battiti Live to start the music and entertainment in the square.

It has been since 2017 that the famous showgirl is to all intents and purposes the official presenter of the Italia 1 program. The latter has thus started every year the musical event that brings together millions of young people in collaboration with the Puglia Region and Radio Norba.

Upon exiting the Big Brother Vip, Elisabetta had taken part in various Mediaset programs alongside various conductors such as Enrico Papi. Immediately after the experience of running ‘Jokes aside‘, the showgirl is completely dedicated to other work commitments that have seen her away from the small screen.

But now summer has arrived and as usual, Elizabeth she was chosen for the conduct of Battiti Live thus returning to animate the evenings of Italy 1. The well-known showgirl therefore seems to be charged and determined to face a new edition with music and lots of fun.