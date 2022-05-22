We were witnessing an epochal event. A Ferrari – one, not two – that for the first time in nine years dominates that Spanish Grand Prix that continues to be a haunted race. Compared to 2013, when Alonso had built a landslide victory from the start, there were some differences. Back then (I remember it well because it was my first commentator cabin) we had seen, on the Rossa, an unrivaled race pace already from Friday free practice. And then a third row qualification. This time the opposite happened, with serious tire degradation problems in the test long-runs and a pole position qualification. As for the tires, the problem was perhaps less worrying than it seemed: with the passing of the days and the evolution of the asphalt, it was known that the grip of the treads would increase; to this, of course, is added the work done to fine-tune a set-up conditioned by the aerodynamic innovations, but without particular worries. Even on the qualification there are no mysteries: the F1-75 in ‘push’ modewith the V6 engine at maximum and energy recovery at minimum (i.e. the two motor-generator groups ‘devoted’ to pure performance) he has an advantage destined to be repeated in many, if not all, the races of the world championship. Including those with a lower hourly average.

As for the failure that stopped Charles Leclerc’s triumphal ride, I can confirm that it has arrived without any warning. There is a whole new power unit having reliability problems, but there weren’t any worries on the eve of it. The pilot mentioned problems with the turbo: this is what all pilots do when they feel that the engine ‘pulls back’: but this is not necessarily the effect and not the cause.

Carlos Sainz is a more serious problem, because the difference in pace with his teammate, as long as he remained in the race, was stark. He still can’t get used to the Ferrari starting procedures and today he also turned on the track. Which is perhaps the least of the problems, since the same thing happened to Verstappen in practically the same place. The explanation of the sudden gust of wind seems to me more than plausible, aerodynamics in 2022 has changed but certain sensitivities remain. No, Sainz’s trouble is that he never manages to fully exploit the potential of F1-75. Obviously in traffic he could not keep up with Leclerc who was running in free air; but even if it were true that he prefers an understeer car (and this is not typical of great champions) to a ‘dancer’, do you think Ferrari does not have the means to regulate it as he wants? Of course it has them, even if certain economies of scale have forced the garage to double, for some technicians, the work on both drivers.

In short, Ferrari has not yet bandaged its head. Obviously we must also look at the back of the glass: Max Verstappen took the lead in the world championship and in the races he has finished, including the last three, he has always won (this time with the unnecessary help of Sergio Perez). The Constructors became uphill, and this was not predictable; and the smile froze on CEO Benedetto Vigna’s face this afternoon in the garage. I do not think this will affect the famous ‘review’ scheduled for May / June, the judgment remains and must remain positive, but now we need a kidney stroke. Which I really expect next weekend, signed by Charles Leclerc.

On the other hand, the opponents are not without problems: Verstappen lost a ‘run’, the decisive one, in qualifying and several overtaking opportunities today in the race. In both cases, reference was made to the DRS. The movable flap flopped and it is not a trivial detail. The actuators that control the opening of the device work with the same hydraulic circuit that operates on other parts of the car and ‘works’ at a pressure close to 220 bar. If the ‘gap’ between the profiles does not open, the problem could be deeper and should be carefully considered, bearing in mind that a failure in the hydraulic system will sooner or later stop any machine.

Finally, the Mercedes’ rebirth: that Mattia Binotto, perhaps with a pinch of poison but with a lot of fairness of judgment, has downsized in its entity. Of course, a car that suffered evident load imbalances and manages to be the third force in Barcelona (even in front of a Red) has made quite a lot of progress. Right now, I don’t see her being able to enter the world struggle or even bother one or both of her main competitors too much. But a lot will depend on future developments and the possibility of realizing them, in what today has become, rightly or wrongly, the Formula One Budget Cup. And the ‘U’ is intentional. Now excuse me, but I’m going to follow the Indianapolis qualifying. By supporting Alex Palou, you know why.



FP | Alberto Antonini

