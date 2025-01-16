Elisa Mouliáa will be one of the protagonists of the program Friday! in the delivery of this January 17. The presenter will sit on the Telecinco program just one day after Íñigo Errejón’s statement in court following the complaint she filed against him for sexual assault.

The actress’s visit has been announced by the format itself on her website and social networks: “Elisa Mouliaa sits in Friday! hours after testifying before the judge,” they published on their X account (formerly Twitter).

In the interview, which will be conducted by Beatriz Archidona and Santi Acosta, Elisa Mouliaá will defend her position on the facts and talk about the situation experienced with the former politician and about how he has faced these months after the complaint filed against him, among other topics.

In his statements before the judge, Errejón has denied that he sexually assaulted the actress, whom he has accused of pursuing a “economic return” by denouncing him for this crime and has branded his complaint filed with the Police last October as “false.”

The position of the former deputy from Sumar has taken place after that of the actress, who has ratified her complaint for sexual assault and has expressed doubts about whether he drugged her without her consent that night: “Mand he brought two or three drinks, I don’t know if he even gave me anythingLikewise, Mouliáa has “absolutely” reaffirmed everything she has reported about the former politician’s abusive behavior when he tried to maintain relations with her.