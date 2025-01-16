The minor fell after an impact between the sternum and the diaphragm. He had no history of heart disease.

Edson Lopes Gama, a young 16-year-old goalkeeper, has died after saving a penalty with his chest during a training session for his team in Maués, Amazonas, Brazil.

The events occurred on January 5. According to ‘O Globo’, the minor fell after an impact between the sternum and the diaphragm. I had no priors due to heart disease.

«You were a dedicated player and a child who was never sad, you were always happy. “What you liked most was playing football,” his brother said goodbye to him on social networks, quoted by this Brazilian media.

Your family and friends have paid their respects at the funeral, international media report.