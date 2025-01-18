Elisa Mouliaá He is going through one of the hardest stages of his life. Just a few months ago, the actress reported on her social networks an alleged sexual assault by politician Íñigo Errejón. The interpreter has decided to tell openly on the program Friday! what happened and share your version no holds barred.

After Errejón’s statement before the judge this Thursday, the woman from Madrid, sitting on the set of the program, says she feels “removed”: “It was very good and very coherent. Don Adolfo understood the situation and the evidence will be presented in ten days. I am more moved to see a little of the defense and attack he has made on me. “It has brought up things from my past that are painful and distorted.”

The Madrid woman refers to a complaint for mistreatment of her ex-husbanda topic he was asked about at trial. However, that complaint was finally removed by the daughter they have together. “In any case, that does not invalidate your current complaint,” stressed José Antonio León in defense of the actress.

In turn, Mouliaá assured that he is going through a complicated stage and that is “under treatment”. For his part, he regretted that other alleged victims wanted to back out: “One of them is afraid. None of the victims want their name or where they live to be known.”

In addition, he shared that he wants “nothing” in exchange for these types of interviews, and that “any financial compensation “It will be given entirely to the association of abused women.” “I am here, because when someone opens your mouth like that I cannot stay still,” she said, referring to other victims.

The night of the attack and Bea Archidona’s gesture

The actress of Red Eagle She recounted the events on the set, most excited and nervous to remember what happened. “It started in 2019 when I appeared in a magazine. It is the first interaction and for a year there are interactions on Instagram. In summer 2021 we started talking a little more. We connected through rock,” he explained.

As the actress reported, the night they met, Sumar’s former spokesperson had strange behaviors and words, imposed rules on the interpreter and even made “lewd” comments and touches on her. “He does not connect with the feelings of others“said Mouliaá.

When the complainant was explaining what happened in the room of that house, she had to stop to breathe and control her nerves, something that the presenter Bea Archidona perceived through her gestures. “The interview goes as far as you want in the description of what happened,” said the journalist, trying to calm the actress.

“It would be very interesting if a person with that speech ask for forgiveness. It would be a great step in the fight against sexist violence that women experience if an abusive or abusive man dares to ask for forgiveness. I would honor him and he is capable,” said Elisa Mouliaá once the interview on the Mediaset program was over.