The Government, through the State Society of Industrial Participations (Sepi), is preparing the assault on the presidency of Telefónica with the aim of accelerating the replacement of José María Álvarez-Pallete, the group’s first executive for almost nine years. For now, the telecommunications company plans to convene an extraordinary council in the next few hours with the aim of proposing Marc Murtra, current president of Indra.

As this newspaper has learned from sources familiar with the situation, the business arm of Telefónica plans to take executive command of the multinational, with a proposal for president who will enjoy the support of a large part of the company’s board. As reported by elConfidencial early this Saturday, the new shareholders of Telefónica propose the replacement, in information in which Murtra is emerging as the main candidate.

Both Sepi and Criteria Caixa, both with the 10% of the group’s capital of telecommunications, would endorse Murtra’s candidacy in taking over the presidency of Telefónica. In fact, the current president of Indra is part of the board of trustees of the La Caixa Banking Foundation, chaired by Isidro Fainé, vice president of the Telefónica board.