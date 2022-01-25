euphoria has caused a furore among HBO Max subscribers. The teenage production, starring Zendaya (MJ in the UCM Spiderman trilogy), has already started with the weekly broadcasts of its second season, in which an alleged love triangle between Nate, Maddy and Cassie has aroused the interest of fans.

The new love triangle of Euphoria 2. Photo: HBO Max

However, beyond the main stars, this new installment has also shown chapters with specific stories of other roles that had not been so explored before, such as Cal Jacobs.

For this character’s backstory, the series used another actor to present Nate’s father’s adolescent stage. In this way, Elijah Kacava got to HBO. Next, we will tell you more details about the artist who has enchanted more than one viewer.

Elias Kacavas caused a furor after his arrival in Euphoria. Photo: Instagram/@eliaskacavas

The young Carl Jacobs

Elias Kacavas gives life to Cal Jacobs in the 80s, a stage in which the attractive young man begins a more than friendly relationship with his best friend, Derek. The two strike up a budding teenage love, but their plans are thwarted when Jacobs’s girlfriend becomes pregnant.

In these minutes of footage, viewers of Euphoria fell in love with Kacavas’ performance. Therefore, we tell you some details about the new promise of the small screen.

Elias Kacava plays the teenage version of Cal Jacobs. Photo: composition/HBO

Who is Elijah Kacavas?

According to his profile on the IMDb portal, Elias, born in New Hampshire, United States, is of Greek descent and has two brothers. He began his drama studies in 2017, at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and trained as a method actor at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute.

However, Pop Sugar reveals that he left the latter institution to shoot his scenes in Euphoria, after two years of preparation.

The aforementioned medium comments that, in 2019, Kacavas starred in two short productions: The death of a matriarch and House of fluff. In addition, it has transpired that he will have a prominent role in the teen drama Pretty little liars: original sin, where he will play Greg, Karen’s always perfect boyfriend who hides a dark secret.

Elias Kacavas trained as a method actor at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute. Photo: Instagram/@eliaskacavas

Despite his now growing fame thanks to the HBO series with Zendaya, the actor is not very active on his official Instagram account. Still, a glance at his feed reveals that he plays the guitar and piano, plus he’s been in a play performed at Lee Strasberg’s school.