Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of His Highness assuming the reins of government in the emirate, wishing His Highness continued health, wellness and success. His Highness, the ruler of Umm Al Quwain, praised the outstanding development, civilizational and educational achievements witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah during his reign, covering all fields. His Highness affirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah has achieved a great leap in economic and commercial development, pointing out that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has taken the human being as the source of wealth and the basis for renaissance and development in all urban, economic, health and educational fields. His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain stressed that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was interested in building the human being as a solid base on which all other aspects of progress are based, so His Highness made it a priority to build the human mind and body, fortify him with knowledge and provide him with the weapon of science and tools of the age, with the aim of preparing the promising future generation by building universities and colleges And the modern schools that the smiling Emirate of Sharjah boasts of. His Highness, the ruler of Umm Al Quwain, wished his brother, His Highness, the ruler of Sharjah, continued health, wellness and success, asking God Almighty to grant him health and wellness, and to bless our country with security and safety under the wise leadership of the UAE.