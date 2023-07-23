The alleged perpetrator was previously a guest in the restaurant. After molesting women there, he was kicked out. He is said to have avenged himself with a Molotov cocktail.

BAt least 11 people were killed and four others injured in a fire attack on a bar in Mexico. As the public prosecutor’s office in the northern state of Sonora announced, the attack on Saturday night in the city of San Luis Río Colorado on the US border was carried out by a man who had previously been thrown out of the bar.

The man had been expelled from the place because he had behaved “disrespectfully” towards women, the investigators said. He then threw a burning object – presumably a Molotov cocktail – into the bar. The young man was apparently very drunk. According to the information, he has not yet been caught. In addition, his identity had to be established.

According to the information, the dead were seven men and four women. There are also four injured people who are being treated in clinics on both sides of the border.