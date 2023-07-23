The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has identified five benefits of using licensed means of transportation, on top of which are the availability of safety and security elements, and the ease and guarantee of retrieving lost items.

And she stressed that passengers should take advantage of the multiple licensed means of transportation options that are characterized by a number of benefits, on top of which is the enjoyment of the safety and security of licensed transport vehicles, transportation with drivers who have a high degree of professional driving performance, as well as the possibility of using the “Nol” card as a substitute for money, and the ease and guarantee of retrieval of lost items, in addition to the availability of channels for submitting complaints when necessary.

The authority said that it had recently implemented a joint inspection campaign with the Dubai Police to reduce the “phenomenon of passenger smuggling”, stressing that the operations and inspection campaigns that it organizes in implementation of the provisions of the law aim to prevent the practice of passenger transport activity for a financial profit, by prosecuting people who promote the passenger transport service in unlicensed cars in the emirate to practice the activity or announce the provision of the service, whether by calling people or by any other means, adding that it also aims to seize and issue records of violations to reduce the phenomenon of unlicensed transport and impound vehicles. resulting in accumulated violations.

She indicated that she is working to limit the practice of some companies and individuals for the activity of passenger transportation, by promoting this service through smart applications, advertisements and websites, without obtaining the necessary licenses and permits for this activity, and she also called on community members to avoid using illegal or unlicensed means of transport, given the danger they pose to the safety and security of passengers.

The authority warned that passengers under the brunt of the ease of using unlicensed transportation cannot freely alert the driver to the danger of his speed, which may be met with lack of interest, in exchange for the “safety” system, which the authority devised to be able to fully control the speeds of taxis in Dubai.

The authority constantly sends out warnings to raise awareness of the extent of the disadvantages and risks of moving through unlicensed means, which includes the burden of carrying cash, as well as the low possibility of recovering lost items in the event of loss of property, especially valuable ones such as wallets and jewelry, in addition to not ensuring that its drivers have the skills and tools of professional performance in driving, at a time when there are no channels for filing complaints against these means, given that they are not registered in the system of the authority.

