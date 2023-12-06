There will be 7,258 spaces, between municipally managed park and ride facilities and associated car parks, which will be available this Christmas free of charge or at special prices (up to a maximum of six euros per day), from which you can reach, by bus or tram, the center of the city and those emblematic spaces of these festivals.

This special offer, launched by the Murcia City Council, is activated, for the first time, tomorrow on the occasion of the inauguration of the Christmas Market and the Christmas Carol, which will take place in La Glorieta. In addition, the City Council remembers that public transport is free until January 7.

It is the first of a series of days that includes Saturday, December 9, the day of lighting the great tree in the Circular Square, and the last three Fridays and Saturdays of December, as well as Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and January 5, Christmas Day. the Parade of the Three Wise Men. With regard to the municipal park and ride facilities managed by Urbamusa (all at a maximum of 3 euros per day, except on those designated days when they will be free), the Department of Mobility reminds us of the public transport links available to get to the centre. From the northern area, Atocha (with 212 seats), you can use the tram and the C5 urban line. If you park in one of the 104 spaces in Fuenteblanca, users can get on the C5 and 50B buses and also the tram. The Almirante Loaysa deterrent, located on the avenue of the same name, and located northeast of the city, in Santiago and Zaraíche (adjacent to La Flota and Zarandona), it has 197 seats and from it you can access the urban area with bus lines C5 and 62.

In the San Juan neighborhood, the Condomina deterrent, in Ronda de Garay, offers 100 spaces and from this parking you can reach the center with the R17 and 32 buses. And the Justicia bus, on Avenida de la Justicia, southeast of the city, with another hundred spaces, which connects to the center with C3.

With regard to parking around the Carrefour hypermarkets, the City Council recalls that Zaraíche has 290 spaces, and as a means of transport to the urban center you can use the tram (from Juan Carlos I, and the bus 29, 31, 39, 44, and R14. The one in Atalayas has 120 seats and you can use buses 36 and R20.

With the other shopping center, Carrefour Infante, the City Council has agreed that parking can be done without barrier impediments in the area closest to the Ramón y Cajal Secondary Education Institute (IES). In the rest, the vehicle can only be parked in current conditions, with the presentation of a purchase receipt from the hypermarket. As for the underground car parks with which an agreement has been reached to turn them into deterrents due to their affordable price, the Department remembers the José Barnés, located on Mar Menor street, with 360 spaces. Users can travel to the center on foot, taking the tram on Juan Carlos I Street or getting on bus line number 6. All of these car parks have a total of 2,258 spaces.

Arrixaca and Nueva Condomina



To these car parks, the City Council adds the two furthest from the city: Arrixaca and Nueva Condomina. In the first case it is a municipal management deterrent, which offers 345 free places during the specified days. It is located on Calle de la Balsa, number 1, in the district of El Palmar, and from here you can reach the center with bus lines numbers 1, 26, 28, 29, 44, 62, 91, C1 and C3.

In the Nueva Condomina shopping center, in the north of the municipality, more than five thousand free spaces are available, which connects users to the center through the tram line. «It is about offering parking alternatives to residents and visitors, and making them aware of the connections with public transport to the large tractor centers, such as the Circular tree, the municipal nativity scene, the Christmas market, the amusement fair, and the shopping and hospitality area for shopping and dinners or meals,” explain sources from the Department. With this “we want to prevent citizens from wandering around looking for parking, gaining appeal with the free services,” they add.

Furthermore, the same sources recall that from December 1 until January 7, both days included, the public transport service, which includes urban and district buses and the tram, is free. The same happens with the use of bicycles from the MuyBici service. Users only need a tricolor transport card (whose purchase, for one euro, is possible both on buses and at tram dispatchers, among other places); and in the case of bicycles, download the dealership’s app.