Skiing | Another severe setback for the Finnish national skiing team – Jasmi Joensuu fell ill

The setbacks of the Finnish national skiing team continue.

Finland the national ski team experienced another setback when Jasmi Joensuu has to miss next weekend’s Östersund World Cup. Joensuu revealed on Instagram that he was infected with the coronavirus.

Joensuu published a picture of a corona test showing a positive result on his Instagram account.

“When life hits you, you have to rest and fight back harder,” he wrote in English with the photo.

“The mc season, which started promisingly, is now experiencing a small stoppage thanks to the corona, but like things in general, they tend to work out. Get your body healthy and get ready for the games in no time. I won’t let this discourage me either,” he continued in Finnish.

Joensuu’s roommate Ruka, for example, was able to comment on Joensuu’s photo Krista Pärmäkoski.

“Get well soon. Let’s enjoy being at home now, then we’ll be able to pull through the rest of the winter to the fullest,” Pärmäkoski wrote encouragingly.

Pärmäkoski himself is on the sidelines from the Östersund Games due to illness.

Corona has been active in skiing circles since the beginning of the season. From the Finnish constellation Johanna Matintalo said at the end of November in Ruka that he was infected. Matintalo has now recovered from his illness and is competing in Östersund.

Even before the start of the World Cup season, Korona was raging in the Norwegian team. At that time, among other things, a superstar Johannes Kläbo was among those infected.