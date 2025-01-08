Elena Fort, institutional vice president and spokesperson for FC Barcelona, ​​was this morning the first institutional voice to offer explanations about the ‘Olmo case’ and the sale of the VIPS boxes at the future Camp Nou Spotify. The board defended Joan Laporta’s management, described the sale of the boxes as “very great” and assured that “if they (Olmo and Víctor) are not registered today, it is not because of bad management, quite the opposite.”

Fort revealed that the club has not yet received “any official notification from the CSD. The news is very fast, we have no official notification, but we are convinced that we are right. Will they play a hypothetical final? It will depend on the moment in which we are notified. We wanted them to play today,” he specified about the possibility of them playing in the Spanish Super Cup.

The Barça board was critical of the information published about the board’s lack of foresight to be able to register the footballers. “The networks and messages we receive with Barça as involved are unfair. A prior judgment has been made without having any real information about what happened. “Barça, from the first moment we arrived and now with the signings, has fulfilled all the obligations of economic control.”





In addition, he explained that the club had been working since October on the sale of the VIP boxes. “I have heard that we have undersold at the last moment, if I remember correctly, the first movements were in mid-October, parallel to the operation with Nike. “Just because it is not reported does not mean that Barça is not working.”

In particular, regarding the case Olmo Fort explained that the board has not been negligent, but rather had several action plans planned in the event that the League did not allow the players to register. “What may cause it to be delayed are a series of changes in recent weeks. It is a great operation for Barça. There has been no negligence on the part of the club. We have had plan A and plan B and C. If they (Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor) are not registered today, it is not because of poor management, quite the opposite.”





In addition, he confirmed that the box agreement is for 30 years and that it is only equivalent to 5% of the VIPS seats: “It is for 30 years. The club is not mortgaged, Espai Barça has financing through Goldman Sachs and this financing is through the ‘Hospitality’ of the VIPS seats. The rental has been marketed with great success, as have the boxes. There are 470 of those seats, which do not correspond to 5%, and an agreement has been made by which this investor purchases the license to use future marketing. The cost of this rental, from 21 to 80 thousand euros, is guaranteed. This company will pay the maximum amount that it was going to receive, it gives the company the right to exploit it, to sell it in its risk account. It gives absolute stability, that agreement is a great success,” he defended.

“We live in a time of excessive noise, with many comments,” Fort criticized again, before defending the board for its management. “Barça is a very strong club that has done a job. Allow me to say that this team was in a very complex situation, this board has saved the club from disappearance. It has taken on the challenge of remodeling the Camp Nou, thanks to this we can do many future actions to guarantee economic viability. We have returned to 1:1 and the club is no longer intervened by LaLiga and the establishments and we can sign perfectly in this winter market. We have cut a drain on ordinary debts… what we have done for this club is not easy. “We have rolled up our sleeves to move Barça forward,” he said.





Furthermore, he personally defended Joan Laporta: “We must support Barça and we must not act in an interested manner to obtain our own benefits. I can understand the annoyance in some situations, but unnecessary noise should not be due to improvisation. “It is a business that has been going on for many months.”

Regarding the return to the Camp Nou, Fort indicated again, as he had done in the past, that there is still no date, but that the return will be this season: “There is still no date for the return to the Camp Nou. But it will be this season. The club has been very transparent with the evolution of the works, when what was said was said because it was what was thought at that time. The first forecasts, which were very tight, have changed. We have had construction problems, defects that have been detected… each small imponderable has made the established date dance. We must highlight that the stadium is being built. It is a dream and it will soon come true.”

Asked about the supposed million euro penalty that Limak had to pay for the daily delay in finishing the stadium, Fort assured that “contracts have obligations and guarantees” and that these “penalties” will be analyzed “at the end of the works.” ”.

Finally, he criticized Vinícius’ two-game ban for his attack on the Valencia goalkeeper. “This is what Barça faces every time they have to act. It is not understood, it is not proportional, it is obvious. This is what we must face,” he explained.