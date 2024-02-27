We are in a time to celebrate the franchise Pokemongiven that important announcements were made this morning, such as the arrival of a new version of the card game and also the reveal of Legends Z–A, which keeps fans excited. And something that clearly cannot be missing are the collectibles of specific characters, revealing a special figure related to three characters that have been loved by much of the world.

The brand has been associated with none other than First 4 Figures, company that produces high quality figures, having a lot of history under its belt, with other franchises such as The Legend of Zelda And till Banjo-Kazooieso collaborate with Pokemon It will be the best moment. The statuette is named Looming Shadows, and includes three ghostly beings: Haunter, Gengar and Gastlywhich come from the first generation.

It is worth mentioning that those who wish to get the figure will have to do so as quickly as possible, since the pieces will only be limited to 1,000 people, and that is because mass production cannot be possible due to the materials with which the figure is made. The strongest thing of all is that the price is not as friendly as the fan can imagine, since only those who are willing to shell out $400 USD will be able to have the ghost Pokémon on their desk or pedestal.

Here is a description of the characters:

Gastly, Haunter and Gengar are three Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon that are part of the first generation of the Pokémon series. Each of them has their own unique look and personality in the world of Pokémon. Here is a description of each one: Gastly: – Gastly is the most basic Pokémon of this evolutionary line. It has the appearance of a ball of purple gas or vapor with large eyes and a mocking smile. Haunter: – Haunter is the evolution of Gastly and has a more defined and sinister appearance. He resembles a specter with large floating hands and a malevolent expression on his face. Gengar: – Gengar is the final form of the evolutionary line of Gastly and Haunter. He has an even more intimidating appearance, with a shadowy figure and a devilish smile.

If you want more information on how to obtain the figure, you can consult the link here.

Via: gonintendo

Editor's note: This store always offers quality figures, but in exchange that will be the charge they will make to those who want these objects in their home. So, only the most fans of ghost Pokémon will have the privilege of getting one to decorate the room.