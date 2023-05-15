The ejidatarios of Charay, El Fuerte, agreed to collect the parcel that they gave to the Elementary school Children Heroes so that they have resources in order to meet the needs of the educational institution. The causes are diverse, ranging from not complying with the purpose of the transfer they made so that they could practice on the school plot to the indications of mismanagement.

The decision was rejected by the parents and the principal of the school because the school plot It is the source of income to address the problems of the school. Without these resources, the institution will collapse to the detriment of the children themselves, who should be the priority.

What is healthy is that the ejidal commissioner would have summoned the director and society of parents to the assembly so that the ejidatarios could listen to them and respond to the accusations made to them. Dialogue is the best way to resolve this case.

