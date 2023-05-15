The new ones are out votes of the English magazine EDGEwhich awarded an eloquent and very rare 10 to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Humanity, Planet of Lana and Darkest Dungeon 2 also did very well, touching full score, while Redfall and Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores have to settle for a skimpy sufficiency.

Let’s see in full the votes assigned in number 385:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 10

Redfall – 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 8

humanity – 9

Planet of Wool – 9

Darkest Dungeon II – 9

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 5

Minecraft Legends – 4

Horizon: Forbidden West – Burning Shores – 6

Mr Sun’s Hatbox – 7

Tron Identity – 7

So Edge’s verdict on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is aligned with the rest of the international critics (and also with our review), assigning the highest possible rating to Link’s new epic. It doesn’t happen often, given that the English magazine has a very particular evaluation yardstick and we have rarely seen it assigned a 10. Do you think that from 1996 to today I have only 25 titles were awarded top marks by the Edge. From 2020 to today only Dreams, Elden Ring and Immortality had succeeded in this feat.

As we can see, several high marks have been awarded this month, such as 9 for Humanity, Planet of Lana, Darkest Dungeon 2 and 8 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As expected, however, Redfall does not go beyond 6, while it is surprising that the same vote was also assigned to Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, considering that the DLC seems to have been appreciated by the majority of critics. Instead, The Last Case of Benedict Fox and Minecraft Legends were rejected, which respectively get a 5 and a 4.