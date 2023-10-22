After a less than exciting launch, Elemental continues to reap successes, recovering a situation that initially seemed dramatic for Pixar . On launch up Disney+ was the most watched film ever on all video streaming services.

Ransom streaming

Cheesy but cute

For Pixar, Elemental was supposed to be the redemption film, arriving after Lightyear, which went badly badly. The opening to box office worst in recent years had caused fears that the love story between a man of the water element and a woman of the fire element had not worked, but then the film recovered ground by collecting 484 million dollars in revenue.

Then the debut on Disney+, where it recorded the best debut of the year for films added to the service. However, the Nielsen company provided more extensive data, electing it as the most watched film overall among all the most popular services between 18 and 24 September 2023, with 1.3 billion minutes of viewing. The Little Mermaid follows with 400 million minutes.

Only the last season of the Netflix series Suits is better than Elemental, which is the most watched show ever on video streaming services, a success that is renewed year after year, so much so that season 10 is already in preparation.