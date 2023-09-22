The vehicle production plants installed in Spain manufactured 1.61 million units in the first eight months of the year, which represents an increase of 15.3% compared to the same period in 2022, although manufacturing has slowed down. of cars in the month of August with a decrease of almost 18%.

The electrification process of Spanish plants also stands out, since by energy sources, electrified vehicles represent 13.4% of national manufacturing, with a total of 216,088 vehicles produced, 36.5% more. In this sense, pure electric vehicles have grown by 53.3%, up to 109,209 units, while plug-in hybrids total 106,879 units, 22.8% more.

In the month of July, the production of zero and low emission vehicles (electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, conventional hybrids, natural gas and LPG) experienced an increase compared to the same period of the previous year of 82%, with a total of 41,296 units. In August, this figure also registered a growth of 61.1%, up to 24,051 units, according to figures provided this Thursday by Anfact.

In the last month, alternative vehicles (electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, non-plug-in hybrids, LPG and natural gas) represent 26.2% of the total vehicle production share in Spain. Specifically, the main manufacturing corresponds to electrified vehicles, which reached 20.1% in August, with 18,467 units; and 12.4% in the month of July, with 25,286 units manufactured in this month. Until the eighth month of the year, electrified, hybrid and gas vehicles account for 20.5% of manufactured vehicles and add up to a total of 330,327 units.

Regarding the manufacture of electrified vehicles, in the first eight months of 2023, plug-in hybrids totaled a total of 106,879 units, which represents a notable increase in production of 22.8% compared to 2022. For its part, , pure electric vehicles, until the eighth month, accumulate 109,209 units, with an increase of 53.3% compared to the same period in 2022. During 2023, a total of 216,088 electrified vehicles have been produced, 36.5% more than the previous year, representing 13.4% of national manufacturing.

Manufacturing by fuel type/technology



Anfac







As explained by the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), these data reflect a “recovery path” in line with the improvement that began last year, although it has pointed out that production is still hampered by tensions in the chain. of supplies and which is 14.8% lower than in 2019, before the pandemic.

On the other hand, in the month of August alone, vehicle manufacturing in Spain recorded a volume of 91,837 units, which translates into a pronounced decrease of 17.9% in comparison with the same month of 2022. However, July reached the 204,142 units produced, which represents a strong increase of 34% compared to a year ago.

According to the employers’ association, the volatility in the variation of these months is due to the recovery of normality in the supply chains in the factories compared to 2022, when they were “very affected” by the war in Ukraine.

By type of vehicle, national factories assembled 1.26 million passenger cars and SUVs so far this year, a 10.6% increase, and 71,417 units last month, which translates into a decrease of 24.9%. %, while in July it grew by 37.7%, with 161,001 units.

For its part, the production of commercial and industrial vehicles increased by 36.5% until August, with 348,556 units, while it increased by 21.8% in the eighth month of the year, up to 20,420 units. Likewise, in July 43,141 units were manufactured, 21.9% more.

Exports



Regarding exports, the sector sent 1.47 million vehicles to other countries in the first eight months of the current year, a 21.3% growth, despite having registered a decrease of 8.1% in August, with 95,622 units exported, while in July 188,062 units were sent abroad, which represents an increase of 38.2%.

Thus, Anfac has highlighted that 91.5% of the vehicles manufactured in Spain are sold abroad, which “evidences” a domestic market that is still weak and that the vehicles produced in the country are “attractive.”

Specifically, in August exports to the main European markets represented 90%, with 9.6% fewer units, with a notable increase in shipments to Turkey (+91.8) and the United Kingdom (13.9 %), while Germany, France and Italy register decreases of more than 15%.

For its part, the volume of deliveries in July has grown by 37.5%, with 90.4% of the total units shipped through Europe. In the seventh month, deliveries of cars manufactured in Spain in Turkey have increased by 149.3%.

The general director of Anfac, José López-Tafall, has considered that vehicle production continues to set a “good pace.” However, he has warned that we must “remain expectant” in the face of possible adverse situations, such as the case of a Slovenian components factory that, due to DANA, “has conditioned manufacturing in Spain and Europe in recent weeks.” “These situations show the need to strengthen our national value chain and attract new opportunities linked to the electrified vehicle,” he stressed.