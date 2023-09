Spain’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.5% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of the year, according to final data released this Friday, 22, by the National Statistics Institute (INE). In the annual comparison of the second quarter, Spanish GDP expanded by 2.2%.

Both variations have been revised upwards.

Originally, at the end of July, INE had estimated a quarterly increase of 0.4% and an annual gain of 1.8% in GDP.



#Spains #GDP #grows #2nd #quarter