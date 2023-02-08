Also Confindustria Energy attacks electric cars. Or rather, it attacks those who support a mono-technological approach to the mobility of the future by arguing that electric is the only viable way to reduce polluting emissions from vehicles. The thesis supported by the president of the organization, Giuseppe Ricci, is common to many other points of view of automotive managers, Carlos Tavares of Stellantis and Akio Toyoda of Toyota above all: the goal is unequivocal and that of decarbonising mobility , but the technological solutions to rely on to reach this target must be more than one.

“Zeroing emissions from the transport sector remains the objective to be achieved, but ideological policies not supported by concrete industrial plans and investment sustainability analyzes only risk undermine competitiveness of the automotive sector, followed by the energy sector – explained Ricci on the occasion of an event organized by the European Parliament – The ‘mono-solution’ approach of focusing exclusively on electric mobility, which the European Commission is moving towards, as well as being more risky and technologically immature in the so-called ‘hard to abbot’ transport sectors, does not consider social and economic unsustainability of the transition, risking only fueling a crisis in the European industrial and energy system”. The reference of the number one of Confindustria Energia is clearly to the provision proposed by the EU Commission which prohibits the sale of new vehicles powered by internal combustion engines from 2035 throughout the Old Continent.

“The European strategy to be adopted must leverage a holistic approach which provides, in line with the principle of technological neutralitythe adoption of all renewable and low carbon solutions, in synergy and complementarity with each other Ricci concluded. In Italy we have developed technologies and excellence for the production of sustainable energy products, such as biofuels and other low carbon fuels. Our efforts are then aimed at enhancing the use of gas, in its bio-renewable forms, both for road and maritime transport, as well as decarbonising that part of the industry that cannot use electricity alone. All this using the existing infrastructure. It seems dutiful safeguard the competitiveness of Italian technological supply chains“.