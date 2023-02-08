Thursday, February 9, 2023
Canada | At least two children died in Canada after a bus ran into a kindergarten, the driver was arrested

February 8, 2023
The 51-year-old man who drove the bus has been arrested. He is suspected of murder.

Two a child was killed and at least six were seriously injured when a bus crashed into a daycare center in Laval, a suburb of Montreal, Canada. The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter, among others.

The 51-year-old man who drove the bus has been arrested. He is suspected of murder, a local police spokesperson told the AFP news agency. The police believe that the act was intentional, but the man’s motive is unknown.

The injuries of the injured children who were taken to the hospital are serious, a paramedic told Reuters. The ages of the children are not known.

Canada’s public broadcasting company CBC interviewed a neighbor who lives near the day care facility. A neighbor who witnessed the collision told how he and a group of parents tried to save the children trapped under the bus after the collision.

According to the neighbor, they also managed to subdue the erratic driver.

The accident happened around 9:30 Wednesday morning local time.

