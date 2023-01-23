The first Electric Ferrari will arrive in 2025. The choice of the Maranello car manufacturer to move into the field of full electric supercars is an obvious step after the direction that politics and above all the car world is taking, with the Cavallino which will launch the first battery-powered model between a few years but in the meantime he is already working intensely on what promises to be a one-of-a-kind vehicle, which will make it possible not to lose that unique feeling typical of Ferraris. Starting with the sound. And to testify it are some patents that the Rossa has filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The documents were intercepted by Carbuzz colleagues who brought to light a system devised by the Maranello car manufacturer which will give an unmistakable voice to full electric supercars of the Motor Valley brand. The patent states that this technology concerns a “road vehicle equipped with a reproduction device for producing a sound which can be associated with an electric motor”. The system developed by Ferrari engineers will allow sound to be extrapolated directly from the powertrain, by measuring and combining the resonant frequencies of the engine, differential, transmission and even the wheels. In this way the “sound reproduction device” would use a single speaker near the rear axle to create an authentic sound, which would be directly modulated according to acceleration or the actions carried out by those behind the wheel. A technology that is still experimental but on which the Cavallino technicians are working hard.

The decision to develop this system is due to Ferrari’s desire to reproduce al maximum that driving feeling that has characterized the endothermic Prancing Horse cars to date, with the sound of the iconic Maranello engines, primarily the V12, which will not be lost. As the Italian car manufacturer points out in the documentation viewed by Carbuzz, “the sound generated by the engine allows the driver to have immediate feedback on the condition of the vehicle and on what needs to be done to achieve certain performances”.