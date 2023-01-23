The crash in which the three boys lost their lives occurred on the road that connects Massafra to Martina Franca

A particularly bitter Sunday for two families originally from Massafra, in the Taranto area. Three boys very young, brother and sister aged 19 and 13 and a friend of theirs aged 20, lost their lives in a terrible crash on the road that connects their town of origin to Martina Franca. A fourth young man who was aboard the Opel Corsa with them was seriously injured.

One more road massacre in Italy and still several very young people who, however, have their lives in a few moments of fear.

This time the accident occurred in Pugliamore precisely on the state road that connects Massafra in Martina Franca, in the Taranto area.

A gray Opel Corsa with four very young boys on board lost grip with the asphalt for reasons yet to be ascertained and crashed crashed violently against a concrete wallending up crumpled.

For three of them, unfortunately, there was nothing they could do. They were called Leonardo and Antonella Caruccibrother and sister aged 19 and 13, e Leo Conte.

The timely intervention of the rescuers on the spot did not help to avoid their tragedies deaths. Leonardo and Antonella went out on the spot, while Leo lost his life just before the doctors arrived on the spot.

The parents of two of the three boys rescued them first

On the spot, in addition to the 118 health workers, also the Carabinieri of the local station, who have carried out all the findings of the case and will now try to clarify the episode.

They were called by the parents of the two brothers who died in the crash, which they followed the car at a distance on which they traveled. In fact, the couple was the first to notice the destroyed car.

A fourth boy was also traveling in the car, Joseph Convertinowho was hospitalized in serious condition at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto, it would appear that his life was not in danger.

One of the first to know about the tragedy and to speak about it was the mayor of Massafra, Fabricius Fourth:

Learning this terrifying news leaves you speechless. It is a huge tragedy. To the families who are going through this chilling hell come the condolences of the entire Massafrese community.

THE funerals of the three boys are set for tomorrow and the mayor has proclaimed the same day city ​​mourning.