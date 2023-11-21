Electric cars, do Italians say yes or no? It’s difficult to give an answer, or rather a single answer. If you look at intentionsIn fact, it can be said that the interest of Italian motorists in battery-powered cars is quite high. The matter changes if we then move from words to practice: in this case the testimony that comes from the numbers paints a scenario in which electric cars They’re not that common after all among the population.

Interest in electric cars

The latest Mobility Consumer Index Report of 2023 perfectly describes the Italian situation of electric cars: 70% of Italians declare their intention to buy an electric car, but in less than 4% of cases the registered registrations are electrical. A large percentage of Italians therefore struggle to transform their intentions into actions. Is it just an economic question, often brought up given the still rather high list prices for electric cars? One would have to say no.

The obstacles

Or rather, the one who says no is Lorenzo Dornetti, neuroscience expert and director of Neurovendita lab, who explained how wrong perceptions on price of electricity and the spread of charging stations are the main obstacles to the spread of this technology. “Many studies show that, if we consider all the costs connected to owning a car (tax, insurance, maintenance), the cost of an electric car is comparable to or lower than that of a combustion engine, if we consider a period five years from registration – his words reported by Ansa – Also there perception of an inadequate infrastructure It’s a little close to reality. Over 40% of consumers say they believe the charging infrastructure is inadequate. But for example, in Northern Italy the charging infrastructure is superior to that of France.”

Possible solutions

So what could be the solution? “Match a purchase quote to the purchase quote long-term view of costsmaking a complete comparison with the thermal car, and analyzing the customer’s main trips and viewing a map of the charging stations present where he actually uses the car”, suggests Dornetti. Which concludes by talking about the recurring theme of incentives: “A constant system of incentives is useful, but this leads to reflections on the economic and productive impact on the country system”.