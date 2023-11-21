In Europe car sales growth, electric share at 15.2%

The EU car market expanded significantly in October, with new registrations increasing by 14.6% to 855,484 units. New cars sold in the European Union, EFTA countries and the United Kingdom were 1,039,253, 14.1% more than the same month of 2022. As for the EU, this is the fifteenth consecutive month of growth, with notable double-digit percentage increases in three of the largest markets: France (+21.9%), Italy (+20%) and Spain (+18%). ,1%). However, the German car market recorded a more modest year-on-year increase of 4.9%.

Naturally, the results of the top ten in 2023 are also positive. Registrations have reached high levels 10,722,930 with an increase of 16.7% on January-October 2022, but with a decrease of 19.6% on the same period of 2019, i.e. on the pre-crisis level. If registrations proceed with the same growth rate as in the first ten months, 2023 will close at 13,171,858 and therefore at a level significantly lower than 15,805,658 in 2019, which remains the level to be reached to consider the crisis that has begun to be overcome. with the pandemic and continued with the well-known series of other negative factors. At the moment there do not appear to be the conditions for the car market to return to pre-crisis levels during 2024. Furthermore, expectations for the economy do not appear particularly favourable.

“International economic prospects – claims Istat in its note on the performance of the economy published on 10 November – remain very uncertain conditioned by the worsening of geopolitical tensions and unfavorable financial conditions for families and businesses”. The return to normality of the Western European car market could therefore take place in 2025 or even 2026. “In this uninspiring context – states Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Centro Studi Promotor – the path of the electric car continues, whose share of overall registrations, which was 12.2% in the first ten months of 2022, has risen by three round points in the same period of 2023, standing at 15.2% but with very notable differences from country to country. In fact, we go from 83.5% in Norway to 2.5% in Slovakia which, with such a modest share, certainly does not contribute to the improvement of the environment, even if, to be honest, it must be said that the ecological merits of Norway are completely frustrated by the fact that this country is a major producer of oil, an energy resource whose use certainly does not benefit the environment.”

Coming to the five largest markets in the area – continues Quagliano – in the first ten months of 2023 the most significant share of electric car registrations was recorded by Germany with 18% followed by the United Kingdom with 16.3%, France with 16% and a long way from Spain with 5% and from Italy with 3.9%. The results of the first three countries are largely due to generous incentives and purchases of electric cars by fleets. Even in Italy there have been incentives of a certain importance for electric cars for years, but they have been regulated in such an effective way as to leave the foreseen allocations largely and systematically unused. As of yesterday, of the 190 million allocated for incentives for electric cars in 2023, 112 million have not been used. Added to this is that, data Italy’s punitive fiscal policy for purchases of motor vehicles by economic operators, the demand for electric and non-electric cars and fleets is light years away from that of the main European countries.

