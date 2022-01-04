The growth of electric cars it was also constant in 2021, thanks to incentives and above all by an ever wider offer. In total in Italy they were sold 67,542 cars 100% electric plugs, more than double compared to 32,540 units registered in 2020. In the total calculation they represented 4.7% in sales of new cars,

Growth, however, is likely to stop in 2022 since no new incentives were envisaged to purchase.

The Renault Zoe is the best-selling electric car in Italy in 2021

2021 was the year of the Fiat 500 electric that with 10,753 registrations has ousted the Renault Zoe from the first place in the ranking of the best-selling electric cars in Italy. The Zoe from the top of the 2020 it even dropped to sixth in 2021, with 3,808 units sold.

The new electric Fiat 500 is the best-selling electric car in 2021

In second place, more detached at altitude 6,162 registrations, was confirmed the smart fortwo EQ, the city car par excellence available exclusively with an electric motor, in front of another small one like Twingo. In fourth place was classified the economic electric car Dacia Spring which in the top ten preceded in order the Tesla Model 3, the Renault Zoe, the Volkswagen ID.3, the Peugeot e-208, the Volkswagen e-up! and the Peugeot e-2008.

ELECTRIC CARS best selling 2021 ranking

(In sequence in the photo-gallery at the bottom the most sold electric cars based on sales volumes in 2021)

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1. Fiat 500 10,753 2. Smart ForTwo 6,162 3. Renault Twingo 5,822 4. Dacia Spring 5,496 5. Tesla Model 3 5,047 6. Renault Zoe 3,808 7. Volkswagen ID.3 3,440 8. Peugeot e-208 2,758 9. Volkswagen e-up! 2.447 10. Peugeot and-2008 2,321 Ranking of best-selling electric cars in 2021

PHOTO best-selling electric cars year 2021

