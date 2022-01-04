INNOVA, the innovative startup made in Sicily, will represent Italian technological innovation at CES – Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his CheckMED.

The event, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), has been an unmissable event for over 40 years in which entrepreneurs and innovators present new technological solutions, even years in advance of the arrival of the products on the market.

The Consumer Electronics Show represents a global stage where startups and innovative SMEs have the opportunity to confront the US market, which has always been the main world marketplace for consumer electronics. Here new ideas are funded, new partnerships are formed and new acquisitions take place; CES is the ideal event for those who think big and have a vision for the world of tomorrow.

Over 2,100 exhibiting companies and hundreds of opinion leaders from all over the world are ready to demonstrate how technology has never been so important in our lives, and the commitment to the sector’s target audience is also strong with 159 countries represented, over 1100 exhibitors in a’exhibition area equal to 12 football fields.

The birth of CheckMED and its functions

iNNOVA was included in the Panel Pitch Arena of the Italy stand on 7 January at 12.30, and on this occasion the company and its products will be presented and, world premiere, CheckMED will be launched, the complete Telemedicine Solution that allows you to monitor in real time the health status of the wearer of an IOT device, specially designed by the company’s CEO. , L’engineer Giuseppe Giorgianni.

Through a smartphone, an APP and a management software, CheckMED allows remote patient monitoring, data archiving, interaction with medical staff, detection of falls on the ground, processing of “Alarms” and reminder of therapy.

The sophisticated system thus allows the monitoring of temperature, beats per minute, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, sleep and sedentary monitoring.

The main features of CheckMED are:

remote monitoring of the patient (at home or in the hospital);

ground fall detection;

online medical advice;

therapy reminder.

Obviously, in addition to pure features, there are also advantages to using CheckMED, i main I am:

optimization and reduction of hospitalization costs; more efficient and sustainable health system; travel and cost reduction; real-time patient monitoring; greater therapeutic compliance; reduction of mortality in case of accidental falls; easy real-time monitoring of family members.

The idea comes fromneed to monitor the health of our loved ones, using a simple and fully automated device, which allows you to always stay connected using the latest generation technologies such as Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.

The platform is mainly proposed as an ally of the doctor for monitoring the patient’s state of health, at home or in hospital, having a multifunctional tool, mobile friendly with a pleasant and intuitive user experience to manage visits and exchanges of documentation – remotely – to maintain constant and safe contact with patients.

Secondly, the patient will have access to an easy-to-use hi-tech tool, capable of increasing therapeutic compliance, for example most therapeutic failures, uncontrolled hypertension, relapses of heart attacks, in fact, they do not depend on ineffective cures, but by the number of pills not taken.

Poor compliance is a huge problem that runs through all fields of medicine. A notification on the IOT device, smartphone, or an alert from a voice assistant such as Alexa or Google Home: these are all tools to remind the patient – especially chronic and elderly – which drugs to take during the day or to alert him when his supply of pills is running out.

Thirdly, the fall detection system allows you to send a request for help in the event of an accidental fall, monitoring vital parameters in real time and selecting, based on the patient’s state of health, the person to be alerted through a sophisticated algorithm. of artificial intelligence.

The product will be introduced on the BtoB and BtoC market in the first half of 2022.

