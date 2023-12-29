Volkswagen's electric car charging network is still growing. The Elli network now offers access to 600,000 charging points in 27 European countries, thus continuing the expansion of the infrastructure available to those who use electric cars and plug-in hybrids.

Volkswagen's initiative

“We start the year with a remarkable achievement: a network of over 600,000 charging points at European level – commented Giovanni Palazzo, CEO of Elli – This is an important achievement for Volkswagen Group Charging, however, our commitment goes beyond quantity; it's about ensuring a high-quality charging experience to advance electric mobility and decarbonize society.”

Elli's charging network

One of the key initiatives promoting charging quality is the Selected Partner Network, a recently established Volkswagen Group program designed to improve the customer experience. The Selected Partner Network is made up of a network of premium charging station operators, carefully selected according to rigorous quality criteria. It has charging points characterized by a high-performance infrastructure and located in strategic locations, which deliver high-power electricity reliably and have facilities such as bars, restaurants and toilets.

The European network

Customers who have opted for the Elli Drive Highway fare also benefit from discounts and lower fares. Currently part of the Selected Partner Network IONITY Europe, Aral Pulse, the Audi charging hubs in Germany, Austria and Switzerland “As electric mobility continues to gain momentum, Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH remains at the forefront of innovation, contributing to the creation of a robust and reliable charging and energy infrastructure across Europe,” Palazzo added.