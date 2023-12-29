China appointed this Friday a new head of the Defense portfolio, two months after dismissing Li Shangfu without explanation. His position will be held by General Dong Jun, who served as top commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA, the Chinese Army) since 2021, according to the state news agency Xinhua. Li has been missing from the public scene for four months and the reasons for the change, as well as his legal situation and whereabouts, remain a mystery. Dong's appointment by Chinese lawmakers comes at a time of modernization of the PLA as part of President Xi Jinping's aspirations to turn his country into a dominant military and technological power, a campaign that worries Washington and its allies. Asians.

Dong, 62 years old, has a long military career linked to the Navy and has served in the main naval divisions of the PLA. He served in the North Sea Fleet, traditionally the most advanced and pioneer in operating destroyers, land-based missiles and nuclear submarines, and which regularly participates in joint maneuvers with the Russian navy; in the East Sea Fleet, which focuses on exercises simulating a conflict with Japan; and in the Southern Theater Command, which oversees the South China Sea and whose main mission is to support the Eastern Theater Command in the event of an amphibious operation against Taiwan. In recent years, Beijing has prioritized strengthening the navy's strategic capabilities, especially in the face of rising tensions with Taiwan, the democratically self-governed island that China claims as an inalienable part of its territory.

The dismissal of Li, 65, is part of a series of high-level dismissals in the country's military establishment. In the summer, the two main commanders of the PLA's missile force, in charge of the nuclear and conventional missile arsenal, were also replaced. This week, three executives from major Chinese missile defense companies have been removed from Beijing's main political advisory committee, according to state media.

Li, who took up his position in the last reshuffle of the Chinese Executive in March, was last seen in public on August 25 and, according to sources cited by Reuters, was being investigated for corruption related to the acquisition and development of equipment. His fall followed an almost identical script to that of former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, also appointed in March and replaced in July by his predecessor, Wang Yi, after a month out of the spotlight. Qin also remains missing and his situation has fueled a flood of speculation for months, which has reached Chinese social networks.

Although in China the head of Defense has little direct authority in the Army and his role is limited to acting as a public representative of the military, Dong's appointment is expected to facilitate communication with his American counterpart. His predecessor, sanctioned in 2018 by Washington for his role in the purchase of Russian aircraft and equipment, never met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Although the Chinese Ministry of Defense has little power over the country's military policy (command power rests with the Central Military Commission, led by Xi Jinping), a crucial function of the minister's position is to collaborate with the US military to reduce risk. of conflict around Taiwan and the South China Sea, two hot spots and cause of friction in recent years between the two powers. The last meeting between Defense Ministers of both countries took place in November 2022.

Last month, President Xi and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed during their meeting in San Francisco to restore their military communication channels, which China suspended in August last year in protest of the visit of the then speaker of the House of American representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, a trip that Beijing considered a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and that blew up the most important geopolitical relationship on the planet.

