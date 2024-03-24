The need to increase public charging points for electric vehicles is a recurring demand, and one of the arguments that weigh against the electrification of the Spanish vehicle fleet.

However, the supply could currently be above real needs, while this infrastructure has experienced notable growth in the last year. This is how he collects it Electric Mobility Yearbook prepared by the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility in Spain and Portugal, AEDIVE, which collects data about the evolution of electrification and automotive in Spain, as well as future prospects.

Among the main conclusions of the study, it stands out that high-power public charging infrastructure grew by 90 percent in Spain in 2023.

The year ended with 8,777 new operational equipment installed and an investment of around 330 million euros. Likewise, the average use ratio of this type of equipment was 6.3%, which shows that the deployment of public charging infrastructure is far above the needs of the current electric vehicle fleet.

According to Arturo Pérez de Lucía, general director of AEDIVE, “electric mobility continues to grow in Spain, but its implementation must be accelerated to meet the objectives of the PNIEC; that it is necessary to depoliticize electric mobility and intensify public-private collaboration and that it is key in Spain as an axis of decarbonization, but, above all, of energy efficiency, to promote charging stations, distributed generation and energy storage.

Registrations



In terms of registrations of 100% electric vehicles, Spain remains behind Europe, but the head of AEDIVE predicts that “we continue to advance with constant growth, but it is true that we are below other nearby markets. “I am convinced that we will reverse the trend and electric vehicle registrations in Spain will grow exponentially, because we have the resources for it.”

Arturo Pérez de Lucía, general director of AEDIVE, during the presentation of the Yearbook



In this sense, the potential of Spain stands out, where “we manufacture all kinds of electric vehicles, we develop automotive components for electrification, we manufacture charging points and transformation centers, we have a huge potential mining industry, with the second largest lithium mine important in Europe, we have factories for recycling batteries in Castilla y León and Navarra and also Gigafactory projects in development, in addition to a pioneering and mature second-life battery industry.

Electrical consumtion



Another notable data from the Yearbook is the electricity consumption in recharging electric vehicles, which amounted, in 2023, to a total of 640 GWh, of which 92 GWh were consumed in public charging and the rest in linked charging.

This consumption is equivalent to that made per year by 200,000 homes and avoided emissions of 500,000 tons of CO2, which reflects the importance that the electric vehicle is acquiring from energy and environmental perspectives.

«This yearbook aims not only to offer reliable and real data and information, from the hand of its protagonists, on the state of electric mobility in Spain, but also to provide a framework of knowledge around the contents of the edition, for public administrations. , the media and society in general, in order to overcome the barriers of ignorance and shed light on issues that arouse interest and concern in the field of electric vehicles and their ecosystem,” said Arturo Pérez de Lucia.

Regarding the outlook for the period between 2024 and 2028, “we will experience a technological change with extraordinary advances in battery design, which will condition the ranges and capacities of the electric vehicles of the future, with higher energy and chemical densities linked to the solid electrolyte and other alternatives to lithium.

In addition, the arrival of megawatt charging is advancing, “to also respond to heavy electric vehicles.” With all these factors, it will be possible to promote the European production of more affordable and small vehicles and also additive manufacturing, already present in the automotive industry,” explains Pérez de Lucia.

As challenges, the head of AEDIVE highlights that one of the most important is “to undertake a tax reform that provides price signals in the purchase of vehicles, since the current incentive plans in Spain imply the need for the buyer to have lung.” financial”.

It also considers it necessary to advance in aspects such as eliminating the fact that “the aid counts as income from work in the income tax return, as has already been done with aid for energy efficiency in buildings.”

And also “we must continue working” to reduce barriers in the granting of licenses that allow a more accelerated deployment of public charging infrastructures.

You can travel around Spain in an electric



One of the most significant contents of the Yearbook is the survey that AEDIVE prepares in collaboration with AUVE (association of electric vehicle users), and which reflects the opinion of those who purchase electric vehicles in Spain. The study shows that more than 63 percent of users consider that they can travel throughout Spain with an electric vehicle and the result rises to 92 percent, with users who consider that they can travel, although not by all autonomous communities.

According to Arturo Pérez de Lucia, general director of AEDIVE, “the charging infrastructure in Spain today allows us to travel without problems, as long as we have the appropriate vehicle, and we do not find more saturation in the chargers than there may be in a conventional service station.

70 percent of those surveyed affirm that they charge their electric car at home and more than 11 percent at the workplace, in what is called linked charging and compared to public charging. As a negative aspect, it reflects that more than 86 percent of users consider that dealers are not prepared for the sale of electric vehicles and the vast majority consider that the purchase or rental price is what is most difficult for them to access mobility. electricity and not the charging infrastructure, as is usually conveyed to public opinion.