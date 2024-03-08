Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Molua went to Russia on a friendly visit

Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Felix Molua went to Russia on a visit. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic.

It is clarified that the head of the local government was accompanied at Bangui International Airport by Russian Ambassador Alexander Bikantov. At the same time, representatives of the Russian diplomatic mission did not disclose the topics of possible negotiations between Molua and the Russian authorities. “CAR Prime Minister Felix Molua is heading to Russia on a friendly visit,” the Russian embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, the head of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gotsul, visited Russia on a working trip. After returning to Moldova, she called on local authorities to develop friendly relations with the Russian Federation and announced her intention to implement joint bilateral projects, which the politician discussed with the Russian authorities. In addition, Gotsul promised to do everything possible to ensure that Moldova’s ties with Russia do not stop.

In turn, the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu, has the opposite opinion regarding the further prospects for the development of bilateral relations with the Russian Federation. Previously, she reproached the “Moscow regime” for energy blackmail of the republic, as well as organizing protest demonstrations against the current government, including through cyber attacks.